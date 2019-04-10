Yara Shahidi's Brother Sayeed Just Asked Storm Reid to Prom in the Sweetest Way

It's the most wonderful time of the year for high school students: Prom season!

For millions of juniors and seniors, the next couple of weeks will be filled with intense planning and brainstorming as they try to find the perfect date for the biggest dance of the year.

Fortunately for Sayeed Shahidi, he has his sister to help him out.

"After big sister FaceTime consultations, conversations with his homies and knowing what would make her smile, Sayeed SURPRISED Storm with the CUTEST promposal," Yara Shahidi shared on Instagram Wednesday morning. "#proudbigsis #jrprom #lovearollerset #canvaspainting."

So how did Sayeed get Storm Reid to say yes?