How Rebel Wilson Found Her Confidence and Became an Aca-Awesome Star

ROBBIE FIMMANO
Rebel Wilson is reflecting on her journey from Australia to Hollywood.
Before charming her way into our hearts in movies like Pitch Perfect, Wilson was getting a law degree. Now, 10 years after arriving in the United States, the 39-year-old has become a household name. In May, Wilson returns to movie theaters in the film The Hustle, alongside Anne Hathaway. Before the film's premiere, Wilson is looking back at her career and her path to Hollywood stardom in her cover story for InStyle's Beauty Issue.
When asked about her journey from Sydney to cover star, Wilson tells the magazine, "There is no way on earth I thought this would happen because — I'll put it this way — I never got anywhere because of my looks. I got places because I had a good brain and a good imagination."
Wilson adds that she comes from a family where people don't care what you look like or judge you for it.
Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Dia&Co
"When I walked into my agency, William Morris Endeavor, on my second day in Hollywood, 10 years ago, they were like, 'Wow, we have nobody who looks like you.' I'm assuming they meant a plus-size girl," Wilson tells the magazine. "You look at the people who came out of Australia before me, like Nicole Kidman, Cate Blanchett, Naomi Watts. There are tons more now, but back then they were the glamours. I've kind of grown into my looks. Or maybe I'm just taking a bit more pride in my appearance now, which I think is a positive thing because I was too far the other way before. I was like, 'I'll just wear this baseball cap.' I'm still like that sometimes, but, particularly when you're dating, you do need to pay attention."
Wilson notes that while being in the public eye makes you think about your appearance, she's "a pretty low-maintenance chick."
"Through working with my stylist, Elizabeth Stewart, I've learned all these little tips and tricks — and they really work," she shares. "Then you feel more comfortable when you have to dress up. I remember I didn't even go to a friend's wedding in my 20s because I didn't know where to buy a dress in my size. Now it is the opposite. Now I have a wardrobe full of custom Givenchy."
Wilson has found her confidence, both personally and professionally, which is clear from her impressive resume.
Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images
"If you look at the odds of someone from Australia making it, they're pretty small. When I look at all the things I've done in my career...I feel like I've got so much farther to go. But I am really proud, and, you know, I didn't have to sleep my way to the top," Wilson says with a laugh, adding that she got to where she is by being "unique and true to myself."
"Now I'm producing movies too," she continues. "It's much more than I could have ever dreamed about. When I first came to America, I just wanted to get in one Hollywood film."
You can pick up a copy of InStyle's Beauty Issue with Wilson when it hits newsstands on April 19.