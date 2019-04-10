How Rebel Wilson Found Her Confidence and Became an Aca-Awesome Star

Rebel Wilson is reflecting on her journey from Australia to Hollywood.

Before charming her way into our hearts in movies like Pitch Perfect, Wilson was getting a law degree. Now, 10 years after arriving in the United States, the 39-year-old has become a household name. In May, Wilson returns to movie theaters in the film The Hustle, alongside Anne Hathaway. Before the film's premiere, Wilson is looking back at her career and her path to Hollywood stardom in her cover story for InStyle's Beauty Issue.

When asked about her journey from Sydney to cover star, Wilson tells the magazine, "There is no way on earth I thought this would happen because — I'll put it this way — I never got anywhere because of my looks. I got places because I had a good brain and a good imagination."