Eric Trump and Wife Lara Expecting Baby No. 2

by Samantha Schnurr | Wed., Apr. 10, 2019 7:32 AM

Eric Trump, Lara Trump, Lara Yunaska

Evan Vucci/AP/REX/Shutterstock

President Donald Trump is going to be a grandfather times 10!

The Commander-in-Chief's son Eric Trump has another baby on the way with his wife of four years, Lara Trump. The expectant mama announced the news of her pregnancy on social media, writing, "BIG NEWS: Luke (& Charlie & Ben) can't wait to become big brothers this August!! We're all very excited to add one more to our family!"

The future dad times two added over on his Instagram page, "Lara and I are excited to announce that we will be adding another member to our family in August! Luke will be a great big brother!"

The couple started their family in September 2017 with the birth of their now-1-year-old son, Eric "Luke" Trump. The pair did not disclose the baby's sex. 

Photos

Hillary Clinton & Donald Trump Meeting Babies

The youngster will join a very famous family and have many older cousins, including Ivanka Trump's 7-year-old daughter Arabella and sons Joseph, 5, and Theodore, 3. The oldest of the Trump siblings, Donald Trump Jr., is dad to three boys and two girls with ex-wife Vanessa Trump

 

 

Needless to say, Eric and Lara's little one will have plenty of cousins and an older brother to show him or her the ropes. 

Let the countdown begin.  Congratulations to the future family of four!

