Why Michelle Williams Won't Watch Her Own Movies

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Wed., Apr. 10, 2019 7:30 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Michelle Williams, 2018 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

John Shearer/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter

Like many actors, Michelle Williams refuses to watch herself act onscreen.

The 38-year-old actress, who rose to fame with Dawson's Creek in the late '90s and was later nominated for Oscars for her performances in the films Brokeback MountainBlue Valentine, My Week with Marilyn, and Manchester by the Sea, explained her reasoning on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on Tuesday.

"I love what I do, and I love being inside of it," she began. "And the experience of watching it takes me to the outside of the thing that I did, and my relationship with that is not as healthy."

"It makes me timid," she continued. "I'll judge myself and then I'll think I'm not capable of things, and then I won't take the next challenge that's in front of me."

Photos

Michelle Williams and Busy Philipps' Are Friendship Goals

Host Stephen Colbert then screened a clip from her latest project, her leading role of Tony-winning actress and dancer Gwen Verdon in the FX miniseries Fosse/Verdon, which premiered that night and marks her big return to TV. The biographical drama also stars Sam Rockwell as the character's partner and Oscar, Emmy and Tony-winning dancer, choreography and Cabaret director Bob Fosse.

"Wasn't she good?" he asked. "She was very good."

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Michelle Williams , Movies , Stephen Colbert , The Late Show , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez - Ultimate Power Couple Tournament Sweet 16

Jennifer Lopez Addresses Those Alex Rodriguez Cheating Allegations

Meghan Markle, Oprah Winfrey

Oprah Winfrey Defends Meghan Markle Amid "Unfair" Treatment

Mandy Moore, Mandy Moore Roles, Collage

From A Walk to Remember to This Is Us: Mandy Moore's Most Lovable Roles Over the Years

Odette Annable Hollywood Medium 408

Odette Annable Finally Gets Closure About a Death That's Been On Her Mind for "Years and Years and Years"

Eric Trump, Lara Trump, Lara Yunaska

Eric Trump and Wife Lara Expecting Baby No. 2

The Good Fight

The Good Fight Finally Lets Christine Baranski and Audra McDonald Sing

American Horror Story, season 9

American Horror Story Season 9 Theme and Title Revealed

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.