North West and More Stars Attend JoJo Siwa's Sweet 16 Birthday Party

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Wed., Apr. 10, 2019 7:06 AM

North West, JoJo Siwa, JoJo Siwa Sweet 16 Birthday Celebration

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

It was a sweet night for JoJo Siwa

While her big 16th birthday is still a month away, the Dance Moms alum and YouTube star got the celebrations started early with a birthday party packed with celebrities. 

Famous faces like reality star kids North Westand Penelope Disickwere in attendance, as was fellow YouTuber Colleen Ballinger and Dance Mom Abby Lee Miller

Judging by the guest list, famous faces of all ages got to have fun at Siwa's soirée, hosted by Nickelodeon. 

Photos

North West's Cutest Pictures

There was also no shortage os spectacle and sweet treats as a marching band made its way through the party and guests munched on sweet treats, including cotton candy. 

It seems no detail was left behind for the sweet 16 birthday girl. 

While the wait is officially on to see exactly what Siwa had in store for the big night, check out the adorable red carpet arrivals in E!'s gallery below:

Ryan Romulus, North West, JoJo Siwa, Penelope Disick, JoJo Siwa Sweet 16 Birthday Celebration

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Ryan Romulus, North West, JoJo Siwa & Penelope Disick

JoJo caught up with her pint-sized reality star fans. 

Abby Lee Miller, JoJo Siwa Sweet 16 Birthday Celebration

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Abby Lee Miller

The Dance Moms star was smiling from ear to ear. 

Abby Lee Miller, JoJo Siwa, JoJo Siwa Sweet 16 Birthday Celebration

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Abby Lee Miller & JoJo Siwa

The Dane Moms alums posed together with big smiles. 

Colleen Ballinger, JoJo Siwa, JoJo Siwa Sweet 16 Birthday Celebration

Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic)

Colleen Ballinger & JoJo Siwa

The fellow YouTubers held up peace signs for the cameras. 

Jodie Sweetin, Beatrix Carlin Sweetin-Coyle, Zoie Laurel May Herpin, JoJo Siwa Sweet 16 Birthday Celebration

Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

Jodie Sweetin, Beatrix Carlin Sweetin-Coyle & Zoie Laurel May Herpin

The Fuller House star had a fun night out with her two daughters. 

North West, JoJo Siwa, JoJo Siwa Sweet 16 Birthday Celebration

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

North West & JoJo Siwa

The birthday gal got a hug from Kim Kardashian's famous daughter. 

