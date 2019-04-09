Nick Cummins and Brittany Hockley Speak Out After Brooke's Bachelor In Paradise Reveal

He said, she said, she said?

On Tuesday's Bachelor in Paradise Australia premiere, Brooke Blurton revealed her big secret about "Honey Badger" Nick Cummins, alleging he covered his mic and gave her a heads up that he'd pick no one on The Bachelor 2018 finale—and asked her to keep it a secret from finalists Brittany Hockley and Sophie Tieman.

But soon after the reveal, Bachie Nation began to speak out.

Taking to Instagram while the episode was airing, Nick posted a scenic video of himself riding a horse through the bush.

"Reality may have lost its meaning but don't lose yours. Giddy up!" the 31-year-old rugby union star wrote, adding the hashtag "#bereal".

He then replied to a fan who urged him to "turn off" the comments on his post to avoid backlash.

"Don't hide from life mate, own your decisions," Nick wrote back alongside a shaka emoji.