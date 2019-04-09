Hilaria Baldwin Says She's ''Surrounded by Love'' After Revealing She Suffered a Miscarriage

Hilaria Baldwin is feeling an enormous amount of "love" and "support" after revealing she suffered a miscarriage.

"There was no heartbeat today at my scan...so it's over...," the famous yogi shares on Instagram, along with a photo of her four children and husband, Alec Baldwin. "But I have some pretty strong and amazing heartbeats right here. I am surrounded by such love and I feel so fortunate."

The 35-year-old star thanks her friends, family and followers "for listening, for your support, and for sharing your own personal stories."

She continues her caption, "We are stronger together...I hope this conversation continues to grow and that we stick together through both the beautiful and challenging moments in life. Much love and appreciation to all of you."

Less than a week ago, Baldwin took to social media to share her pregnancy struggles, saying she believed she was "most likely experiencing a miscarriage." Although, it wasn't confirmed at the time.