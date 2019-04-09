Serena Williams and Her Daughter Olympia Are the Cutest in Matching Sock Hop Style

Instagram
This mother-daughter duo is ready for a sock hop in style!
Serena Williams and her 1-year-old only child, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., are certainly at the top of the list when it comes to stylish moms and their kiddos—and their newest matching outfits are the latest proof.
The tennis star and her youngster dressed up in nearly identical pink '50s looks, featuring a white button-down shirt and pink skirt with poodle appliqués. The looks were finished off with pink scarves and rhinestone belts, the little one also accessorizing with a pink parasol. How on theme!
"Pink things," she simply captioned the sweet shot, taken by husband Alexis Ohanian.
While it's unclear where these two were headed, we'd venture to say they were the best dressed there.
Of course, any fans of Williams and her youngster are well aware these two have aced social media with their adorable snaps.
Get ready to say "Awww!" over more of the toddler's cutest pictures in E!'s gallery below:
