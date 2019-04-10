Life After Westeros: What's Next for the Game of Thrones Cast?

Helen Sloan/HBO
For many in the cast, Game of Thrones was a life-changing project.
The HBO series made them into stars and opened a world of possibilities for work outside Westeros. So, when the series wraps up with its eighth and final season premiering on Sunday, April 14, what's next?
Many of the ensemble cast are finding work on the big screen, while others are taking their time to find the next project that's just right.
Below, find out what's in store for Emilia Clarke, Kit Harington, Lena Headey, Sophie Turner, Maisie Williams, Peter Dinklage and the rest of the Game of Thrones cast after the HBO series comes to an end.
HBO
When Emilia Clarke says goodbye to her dragons, she's heading to the big screen. Clarke already completed work on Above Suspicion, a new movie about the first murder conviction of an FBI agent, and the romantic comedy Last Christmas opposite Henry Golding, Michelle Yeoh and Emma Thompson.
HBO
Sophie Turner is going from one franchise to the next after Thrones ends. The long-gestating Dark Phoenix, an X-Men movie, is set to hit theaters in June 2019. She also worked on the movies Broken Soldier and Heavy.
HBO
After he wrapped work on Game of Thrones, Kit Harington took to the stage in True West. He voiced a character in 2019's How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World and made his Saturday Night Live debut as host in April 2019. He has no projects announced at the moment.
Helen Sloan/HBO
Maisie Williams filmed an X-Men spinoff movie, The New Mutants, some time ago, but its release has been delayed. It's slayed for summer 2019, but whether that actually happens is anybody's guess. She's attached to the flick The Owners.
HBO
Lena Headey is heading back to the big screen after Game of Thrones. She has a role in The Flood, opposite Game of Thrones costar Iain Glen, and is attached to flicks Gunpowder Milkshake and Crooks.
HBO
After Peter Dinklage bids farewell to Tyrion Lannister, you'll be able to hear his voice in The Angry Birds Movie 2 and The Croods 2. He's also attached to The Thicket and The Dwarf, both on the big screen.
HBO
Expect to see Nikolaj Coster-Waldau on the big screen quite a bit. The Jaime Lannister actor has roles in Domino, Suicide Tourist, Notat and The Silencing.
HBO
When she's not providing her voice as Captain Phasma in the Star Wars Resistance cartoon series, she's also working on The Friend and The Personal History of David Copperfield.
HBO
Iain Glen will star opposite Lena Headey in The Flood. He also has What About Love and Haven: Above Sky in the works.
HBO
When he's done with Bran Stark, Isaac Hempstead-Wright can next be seen in The Blue Mauritius.
HBO
After Thrones, Carice van Houten can be seen opposite Nikolaj Coster-Waldau in Domino, and she has roles in Lost Girls and Love Hotels, Instinct and a new TV miniseries Temple.
HBO
After Thrones, Alfie Allen has two movies coming out, Jojo Rabbit and How to Build a Girl.
HBO
Nathalie Emmanuel is jumping to Hulu for her next TV series, Mindy Kaling's Four Weddings and a Funeral. She's also attached to The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance and Holly Slept Over.
Game of Thrones season eight premieres Sunday, April 14 at 9 p.m. on HBO.
