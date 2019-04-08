EXCLUSIVE!

Bachelor In Paradise's Brooke Reveals the Unexpected Way Nick Cummins Keeps in Touch

by Ashley Spencer | Mon., Apr. 8, 2019 11:37 PM

Brooke Blurton, Nick Cummins

The Honey Badger isn't quite ready to let go.

After Brooke Blurton walked off Nick Cummins' season of The Bachelor Australia last year, she openly said she wouldn't consider getting back together with him post-show.

"Nick and I's journey ended when it ended on the show," the 23-year-old said at the time.

But that hasn't stopped the former Wallabies player from attempting to maintain contact with the newly minted Bachelor In Paradise star.

"He occasionally will comment random things on my photos," Brooke told E! News recently, "and that's probably the only communication we have."

Nick's no stranger to Instagram. In March, he added his two cents under a promo on the official Paradise account that teases Brooke's upcoming "shocking" revelation about him.

"Hah, what a stitch up," Nick commented.

The 31-year-old rugby union star then seemingly confirmed exactly what Brooke's big secret entails.

"He told her that he was going to pick no one and told her to walk to save her the embarrassment," Bachelor In Paradise Australia season 1 star Leah Costa commented.

To which Nick replied: "Sort of… but it'll be made into big bad 'tv drama'."

On The Bachelor Australia 2018 finale, Nick infamously told finalists Brittany Hockley and Sophie Tieman that he couldn't continue a relationship with either of them and left a single man.

For her part, Brooke is remaining tight lipped about the Paradise reveal but did admit it has been "affecting her" since The Bachelor ended.

"By the promo, you can see that I'm always dropping bombshells which you realise are anti-climactic in the end," she told E! News. "This is something that I'd held onto from last season that I had to get off my chest. I didn't realise it was affecting me and then I thought, I need to probably talk to someone about it."

Bachelor in Paradise Australia airs Tuesdays to Thursdays at 7.30pm on Ten.

Bachelor In Paradise Australia Season 2 Cast Revealed

