Bachelor In Paradise's Brooke Reveals the Unexpected Way Nick Cummins Keeps in Touch

The Honey Badger isn't quite ready to let go.

After Brooke Blurton walked off Nick Cummins' season of The Bachelor Australia last year, she openly said she wouldn't consider getting back together with him post-show.

"Nick and I's journey ended when it ended on the show," the 23-year-old said at the time.

But that hasn't stopped the former Wallabies player from attempting to maintain contact with the newly minted Bachelor In Paradise star.

"He occasionally will comment random things on my photos," Brooke told E! News recently, "and that's probably the only communication we have."

Nick's no stranger to Instagram. In March, he added his two cents under a promo on the official Paradise account that teases Brooke's upcoming "shocking" revelation about him.

"Hah, what a stitch up," Nick commented.

The 31-year-old rugby union star then seemingly confirmed exactly what Brooke's big secret entails.

"He told her that he was going to pick no one and told her to walk to save her the embarrassment," Bachelor In Paradise Australia season 1 star Leah Costa commented.