What Really Led to Alex and Richie’s Heated Bachelor In Paradise Fight

Alex Nation is returning to the Bachelor franchise—and so is her ex Richie Strahan.

Alex told E! News that she had no idea that Richie would be joining her on the second season of Bachelor In Paradise Australia.

"I really didn't think that he'd do Paradise," the Melbourne reality star said. "He was a big surprise. Walking in and then seeing his face and curly blonde hair. He looked great, which was annoying. He looked very attractive."

Alex and Richie split in 2017 after falling in love during the 2016 season of The Bachelor Australia. The pair are set to butt heads about why they broke up in a nine minute unedited confrontation on BIP.

Single-mum Alex told E! News that she instigated the heated conversation with her Perth co-star.