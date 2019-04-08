Married at First Sight’s Elizbeth Praises “Baddest Bitch” Ines After Betrayal

It was the Married at First Sight Australia moment no one saw coming: Elizabeth Sobinoff and Ines Basic made amends after both being betrayed by Sam Ball.

Elizabeth told E! News that Ines needs "a round of applause" for calling out Sam during Monday's explosive finale.

"I'm team Ines at the moment," Elizabeth said. "This is me speaking on me, she's not someone I would really associate myself with, but I can tell you I'm team Ines and I'm getting the pompoms out for Ines. She's the baddest bitch on there right now. I love her."

In the explosive finale, the MAFS experts played back footage of Sam body shaming Elizabeth and hooking up with Ines behind his partner's back.