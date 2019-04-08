Married at First Sight’s Elizbeth Praises “Baddest Bitch” Ines After Betrayal

Nine
by Winsome Walker | Mon., Apr. 8, 2019 7:48 PM
Nine
It was the Married at First Sight Australia moment no one saw coming: Elizabeth Sobinoff and Ines Basic made amends after both being betrayed by Sam Ball.
Elizabeth told E! News that Ines needs "a round of applause" for calling out Sam during Monday's explosive finale.
"I'm team Ines at the moment," Elizabeth said. "This is me speaking on me, she's not someone I would really associate myself with, but I can tell you I'm team Ines and I'm getting the pompoms out for Ines. She's the baddest bitch on there right now. I love her."
In the explosive finale, the MAFS experts played back footage of Sam body shaming Elizabeth and hooking up with Ines behind his partner's back.
Surprisingly, Ines not only stood up for Elizabeth during the reunion, but apologised for the impact her affair had on Lizzie and Bronson Norrish.
"Elizabeth deserves closure. She had some sort of connection and a relationship there," Ines told the other participants.
"I never realised how affected Elizabeth was by my actions, which is really sad to see," she added.
Ines also explained that Sam promised they would try and make their relationship work outside of the experiment, but then blocked her on social media and fell "off the face of the earth".
Elizabeth told E! News that she felt vindicated after the other MAFS participants saw how Sam treated both herself and Ines.
"I feel like a lot of the cast members might have thought, how could he do this, he's so nice," the Sydneysider says. "I always knew I was being gaslighted. Of course, that's what gaslighting is. I was always trying to say, I'm not crazy. He's someone who when he speaks to people, he's very smooth. He goes, what, me? Couldn't be. Who ate all the cookies in the cookie jar? Sam did."
