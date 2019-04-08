Married at First Sight: The Truth About Jessika and Dan's Live TV Meltdown

Jessika Power and Dan Webb's happily ever after might be fizzling already.

After Monday night's drama-filled Married at First Sight Australia reunion finale (refresh: the entire cast got to watch a tape of Jessika making a move on Nic, which she then tried to explain as more of a "friendship" thing), Jessika and Dan appeared on a live cross for Nine's after-show Talking Married.

The two appeared visibly tense sitting next to each other on a Gold Coast couch, and co-host Ben Fordham explained to viewers that the pair had a fight during the ad break. But no further explanation was given and the disastrous interview culminated in Dan admitting he wasn't sure about their future or if he could trust Jess.

"I don't think this is a conversation we need to be having on air," Jessika said to end the segment.

Now, Fordham is opening up about their un-aired argument and the joke that spurred the tension.