Married at First Sight: The Truth About Jessika and Dan's Live TV Meltdown

by Ashley Spencer | Mon., Apr. 8, 2019 6:58 PM

Jessika Power, Dan Webb, Married at First Sight Australia

Nine

Jessika Power and Dan Webb's happily ever after might be fizzling already.

After Monday night's drama-filled Married at First Sight Australia reunion finale (refresh: the entire cast got to watch a tape of Jessika making a move on Nic, which she then tried to explain as more of a "friendship" thing), Jessika and Dan appeared on a live cross for Nine's after-show Talking Married.

The two appeared visibly tense sitting next to each other on a Gold Coast couch, and co-host Ben Fordham explained to viewers that the pair had a fight during the ad break. But no further explanation was given and the disastrous interview culminated in Dan admitting he wasn't sure about their future or if he could trust Jess.

"I don't think this is a conversation we need to be having on air," Jessika said to end the segment.

Now, Fordham is opening up about their un-aired argument and the joke that spurred the tension.

"They were a little bit sick. I think Jess cracked a joke saying she got her sniffle from Mick and then Dan said, ‘Are you sure it wasn't Nic?'" Fordham told News.com.au. "She just turned around and gave him daggers and said, ‘I don't appreciate that. Why did you say that?'

"Then she started throwing F-bombs at him and he started throwing them back and it went for about 30 seconds and we were a minute away from going live."

While producers feared Jessika would walk from the segment completely, Fordham said they were able to calm the duo down just before going to air. And the host admits the only reason the network didn't air their ad break confrontation was "it would have taken 15 minutes to put beeps over the F-bombs because there were too many of them".

The couple were scheduled to appear on both the Today Show and the Kyle and Jackie O Show on Tuesday morning, but reportedly pulled out of both engagements.

Jessika and Dan's romance was plagued with controversy from the beginning after they both left their respective partners, Mick Gould and Tamara Joy, to remain in the experiment as a new couple.

And on Monday night's reunion finale, their former spouses appeared delighted that their behavior had finally been exposed to the group.

"Two people that can do that are, I don't know, s--t humans, basically," Tamara told the experts. "It just shows a lot about who you are as an individual."

Missing the MAFS drama already? Bachelor in Paradise Australia starts Tuesday, April 9, at 7.30pm on Ten.

