Porsha Williams Shares Candid Look at Her "New Normal" 2 Weeks After Giving Birth

Porsha Williams is embracing motherhood as it is, no filter required.
The Real Housewives of Atlanta star shared a photo on her Instagram Story on Monday that showed her snuggling with her new daughter, Pilar Jhena' McKinley. In the sweet snapshot, Pilar rests on her mom's shoulder. Williams, in a grey tank top and hair down with a red headband, smiles at her daughter.
"I officially don't care what I look like," she wrote. "She is the end all be all lol #obsessed #PjsWorld."
She added at the bottom of the screen "#newNormal."
Williams gave birth to Pilar on March 22 and it's her first child with her fiancé Dennis McKinley.
"What a time to be alive! Porsha and I are so happy and blessed to announce the arrival of our daughter, Baby PJ," the new parents said in a statement. "We couldn't have imagined a more magical moment! Can't thank everyone enough for joining us on this journey-it's been a fantastic journey."
Pilar's arrival is extra special and meaningful for Williams and McKinley. In September when she announced her pregnancy, the reality TV star opened up about having a miscarriage a few years ago.
"I've had a miscarriage before in my past, which I've also been open about because I suffer with fibroids and had to have a myomectomy," she told People in an interview. "So just the fear of, 'Is the baby going to be okay? Will I make it full term?' All those questions that you ask if you've had a miscarriage before."
Williams called the pregnancy a "dream come true" and said that McKinley initially wanted to name their daughter Porsha Jr—PJ for short. Although that ended up not being her name, the initials are at least still the same. McKinley apparently was also a fan of the name Napoleon for a boy, but that option got nixed.
In another Instagram upload, the 37-year-old posed in an orange bathing suit cradling her baby bump and wrote, "Carrying Pilar was my greatest moment!"
Pilar already has her own Instagram account with over 70,000 followers. Not too shabby for a baby less than a month old.
Both mother and daughter have posted their fair share of cute family moments. In one picture of Williams holding Pilar, the baby captioned it, "I wanna live in my mommy's arms forever!"
Williams and McKinley got engaged a few weeks after sharing the happy pregnancy news and he popped the question with a stunning 13 carat ring worth $750,000.
Congratulations on the new baby!
