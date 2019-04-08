Gwendoline Christie's Honest Outlook on Game of Thrones Fame Will Make You Cheer

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Mon., Apr. 8, 2019 1:45 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Actors tend to get tied to certain roles their whole lives, it just happens. And when you're on a show as big as Game of Thrones, well, it's safe to say the actors who brought the Starks, Lannisters, Targaryens and associates to life will forever be tied to the HBO drama. And most of them? They're fine with it, especially Gwendoline Christie.

"Yeah, because I think that's a great privilege…We don't see—we haven't seen women like that in mainstream television," Christie told E! News at the Game of Thrones final season premiere.

Photos

Game of Thrones Final Season Premiere After Party

"What we've seen is a patriarchal viewpoint of how men believe women should be and we haven't been allowed an awful lot of variation with regards to women or men, or all sorts of people. I feel like Brienne of Tarth inhabits the role of the classic outsider and why we love her is through her deeds and actions. And I am delighted to carry that forward for the rest of my life. It's been a huge privilege to play this role," she continued.

Preach, Gwendoline!

"It's not a bad show to be associated with. It could be a lot worse. No, I'm thrilled," Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Jaime Lannister on the show, told us.

Click play on the video above to hear more from the cast about being associated with these characters for life, how the show has opened doors for them and more.

Game of Thrones season eight premieres Sunday, April 14 at 9 p.m. on HBO.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Game Of Thrones , TV , Top Stories , Apple News , Entertainment , Nikolaj Coster-Waldau , Emilia Clarke

Trending Stories

Latest News
The Big Bang Theory

When The Big Bang Theory Ends, Its Characters Will Live On

Game of Thrones

The Best Behind-the-Scenes Tidbits From New Interviews With the Game of Thrones Cast

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend

What Are TV's Best and Worst Series Finales? See Where Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Ranks

Wendy Williams

Wendy Williams Sets the Record Straight on Her 4 A.M. Walmart Visit

Killing Eve

Killing Eve Renewed for Season 3 One Day After Season 2 Premiere

Wendy Williams Admits She's the Face of Substance Abuse

Jenna Bush Hager, Hoda Kotb, Poppy Hager, Mila Hager, Barbara Bush, Hugh Jackman

Jenna Bush Hager Replaces Kathie Lee Gifford on Today: 5 First Day Highlights

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.