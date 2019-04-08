What Are TV's Best and Worst Series Finales? See Where Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Ranks

Endings are…hard. For real people and for TV shows. Not every show can deliver a breathtaking series finale, one that will be talked about for years, one that will be held up as the gold standard. However, most give it the old college try.

Within a few weeks, fan-favorites Broad City and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend wrapped up celebrated runs. Broad City did five seasons, Crazy Ex did four. Their finales were both emotional installments with main characters making drastic life changes along the way.