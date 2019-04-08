90 Day Fiancé Is Getting a New Spinoff All About The Family Chantel

90 Day Fiancé is getting another spinoff. However, this one is all about one specific family, The Family Chantel.

Pedro and Chantel Jimeno, who will appear in the upcoming season of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, will take center stage—as will their in-laws—in the new reality series premiering in July on TLC.

"This is an awesome moment for TLC, as we create a family show based on one of our most popular 90 Day couples, and on a whole new night," Howard Lee, president and general manager of TLC, said in a statement. "Our fans can't get enough of Pedro, Chantel and their larger-than-life families. For a brand known as THE destination for love, relationships and family shows, The Family Chantel hits the bullseye."