Married at First Sight’s Cyrell Speaks Out After Wine-Throwing Showdown

Cyclone Cyrell struck again at Married at First Sight Australia's final dinner party.

After Martha Kalifatidis dumped a glass of wine over Cyrell Paule's head, the health fund consultant retaliated by throwing her own drink at the makeup artist—and had to be restrained by Mike Gunner and Mick Gould.

"You are as fake as your nose, lips and boob job," Cyrell unleashed on Martha during Sunday's episode. "It's a shame you couldn't find a plastic surgeon that could fix your personality because that's what's the fakest the most, honey."

After part 1 of the dramatic MAFS reunion, Cyrell took to Instagram to share a pointed message to her critics.

"Toasting all the haters," the 29-year-old captioned a shot of herself with a drink in hand. "Unless u pay my bills, ur opinion adds value to my life or u satisfy my Hoo Haa! Then IDGAF!!"