Married at First Sight’s Cyrell Speaks Out After Wine-Throwing Showdown

by Winsome Walker | Sun., Apr. 7, 2019 10:18 PM
Cyclone Cyrell struck again at Married at First Sight Australia's final dinner party.
After Martha Kalifatidis dumped a glass of wine over Cyrell Paule's head, the health fund consultant retaliated by throwing her own drink at the makeup artist—and had to be restrained by Mike Gunner and Mick Gould.
"You are as fake as your nose, lips and boob job," Cyrell unleashed on Martha during Sunday's episode. "It's a shame you couldn't find a plastic surgeon that could fix your personality because that's what's the fakest the most, honey."
After part 1 of the dramatic MAFS reunion, Cyrell took to Instagram to share a pointed message to her critics.
"Toasting all the haters," the 29-year-old captioned a shot of herself with a drink in hand. "Unless u pay my bills, ur opinion adds value to my life or u satisfy my Hoo Haa! Then IDGAF!!"
Appearing on 9Life's Talking Married after the episode aired, Cyrell said she wasn't ready to call a truce with Martha anytime soon.
"Hell no," she said. "To be honest, at that time she had every moment to make it sincere. If at that time I couldn't see it was sincere, why would I forgive her now."
But, according to Martha, the pair haven't always clashed.
"This might come as a shock to everybody—brace yourselves, guys—but Cyrell and I did have a friendship throughout the course of the show," the 30-year-old told the Talking Married hosts.
"I watch Cyrell sometimes and I think, if she gets a nose job, we're basically twins," Martha added. "We're basically the same person really. We're quite hard-headed, we're quite raw, we do say what we're thinking. The delivery's a bit different…but there is room to be friends with an enemy I think, definitely."
MAFS alum Elizabeth Sobinoff tells E! News that the wine-throwing incident caught everyone off guard, including Cyrell.
"I don't like really speaking on behalf of Cyrell, but I think it was more of a shocked reaction," Elizabeth said. "Basically, it was all so quick. After it happened, from what I saw, Martha walked out and [Mike and Mick] held Cyrell back. Obviously, the production staff are there to ensure everyone is safe, and then we just continued filming from there."
Part 2 of the Married at First Sight Australia reunion airs tonight at 7.30pm on Nine.
