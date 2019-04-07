Married at First Sight's Martha Reveals Her 'Scary' Reality Post-Show

Nine
Martha Kalifatidis isn't having an easy time post-MAFS reunion.
Calling into KIIS FM's Kyle and Jackie O Show on Monday morning, the 30-year-old Married at First Sight Australia star admitted she fears for her safety due to backlash from her appearance on the series.
On Sunday night's part 1 of the reunion finale, Martha cemented herself at the centre of the drama after she poured a glass of red wine on Cyrell Paule's face and then copped a return glass from Cyrell across the back of her white Bonita Couture dress.
"I watched it back, and it was honestly so embarrassing because it's out of character for me," Martha told the radio hosts. "I'm the least violent person…All my friends and family know me as the scaredy cat. I don't do confrontation well."
The response from viewers was swift, and Martha said she's received countless messages threatening to confront her over her behavior on the show.
"The amount of death threats and violent threats that I received, I said to Michael [Brunelli], I'm actually scared now," she said. "They know the local shops that I'm at—because I'm back living [in Melbourne] with my parents, I've been going to the local shops by myself—and they've been messaging me saying, Wait until I see you at so-and-so."
While some critics allege the former Bondi resident only did the show to gain more social media followers, she said she's not courting fame post-MAFS.
"I just keep my head down and look at the ground and try not to make eye contact with anyone because I just don't know what people are going to say," Martha told Kyle and Jackie O.
There are unconfirmed reports that several controversial participants from season 6, including Martha, have been offered rural "safe houses" to hide out in until the fanfare of the series dies down, and Martha admitted her work as a makeup artist has been affected by the viewers' response.
"I was freelancing, and right now I just don't want to be turning up to people's houses because I don't feel safe at the moment. I really don't. I don't know who I can trust," she said. "I did ask to go back to my old job, which was in a retailer but they don't—it's too much of a liability for them, as well."
One of Martha's most outspoken co-stars has been her Jules Robinson who infamously chided Martha and Jessika Power for being "girls" not "women". Much of her distaste for Martha seemed to stem from Martha's willingness to keep Jessika's affair with Daniel Webb a secret.
"The only people that knew the truth were Michael and Martha," Jules told E! News. "No one else had a clue about what was going on…Martha did bloody Tamara's makeup that night. And I was like, oh what Martha, you did her makeup for her big showdown? Well done you."
But fellow participant Elizabeth Sobinoff believes the negative fan response to Jessika and Martha is undeserved.
"There's definitely personalities on there I will not continue to have anything to do with, but I don't think they should ever be made to feel distraught about themselves," Elizabeth told E! News. "Even though they've done some things that I don't agree with, they should never, ever be made to feel so bad about themselves."
Part 2 of the Married at First Sight Australia reunion airs tonight at 7.30pm on Nine.