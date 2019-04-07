Married at First Sight's Martha Reveals Her 'Scary' Reality Post-Show

Martha Kalifatidis isn't having an easy time post-MAFS reunion.

Calling into KIIS FM's Kyle and Jackie O Show on Monday morning, the 30-year-old Married at First Sight Australia star admitted she fears for her safety due to backlash from her appearance on the series.

On Sunday night's part 1 of the reunion finale, Martha cemented herself at the centre of the drama after she poured a glass of red wine on Cyrell Paule's face and then copped a return glass from Cyrell across the back of her white Bonita Couture dress.

"I watched it back, and it was honestly so embarrassing because it's out of character for me," Martha told the radio hosts. "I'm the least violent person…All my friends and family know me as the scaredy cat. I don't do confrontation well."

The response from viewers was swift, and Martha said she's received countless messages threatening to confront her over her behavior on the show.