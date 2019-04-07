Solange Pulls Out of Performing at Coachella Less Than One Week Before Festival

Solange will no longer be performing at 2019 Coachella.

The music festival shared the big news on Twitter less than one week before the proverbial doors open in Indio, Calif. The first weekend kicks off on Friday, April 12.

"Due to major production delays, Solange will unfortunately no longer be performing at this year's festival," Coachella tweeted. "She sends her sincerest apologies, and looks forward to performing at Coachella in the future."

Solange was scheduled to perform at the festival on Saturday, April 13 and Saturday, April 20. No word yet on who her replacement will be, or if there will be one.

Her Coachella set would have occurred just over a month after releasing her fourth studio album called When I Get Home, which dropped on March 1.