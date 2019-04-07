Solange Pulls Out of Performing at Coachella Less Than One Week Before Festival

Photo by Hannah Turner-Harts/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Solange will no longer be performing at 2019 Coachella.
The music festival shared the big news on Twitter less than one week before the proverbial doors open in Indio, Calif. The first weekend kicks off on Friday, April 12.
"Due to major production delays, Solange will unfortunately no longer be performing at this year's festival," Coachella tweeted. "She sends her sincerest apologies, and looks forward to performing at Coachella in the future."
Solange was scheduled to perform at the festival on Saturday, April 13 and Saturday, April 20. No word yet on who her replacement will be, or if there will be one.
Her Coachella set would have occurred just over a month after releasing her fourth studio album called When I Get Home, which dropped on March 1.
The "Cranes In The Sky" artist joined her sister Beyoncé onstage last year during the Lemonade singer's history-making performance. The two of them sang "Get Me Bodied" but then took a bit of a tumble after Bey attempted to pick up Solange.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Coachella
Although Bey won't be at Coachella this year, the singer has big things to celebrate those weekends.
On Sunday, Netflix posted a cryptic tweet that announced the release date of a documentary called Homecoming, which is reportedly about Beyoncé. To say the Bey Hive was buzzing with excitement after that news would be a huge understatement. Mark April 17 down in those calendars because that's when Homecoming heads to the streaming service.
Despite Solange's sad absence from the weekend, Coachella 2019 will still be filled with a ton of great artists. Kanye West revealed on March 31 that he was bringing his social media-famous and star-studded Sunday Service to the show. No word yet on if North West will make a cameo after she stole the show during a performance on April 7.
Other headliners at Coachella this year include Childish Gambino, Ariana Grande, Tame Impala, Kid Cudi, Kacey Musgraves, Janelle Monáe, The 1975, Khalid, Dillon Francis and so, so many more.
If you are headed to the California desert, E! News has got you covered with packing tips and style ideas.
