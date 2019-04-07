Cole Swindell and Barbie Blank Confirm Their Romance at 2019 ACM Awards

Photo by John Shearer/WireImage
New couple alert!?
That's what pop culture fans are asking themselves after watching the 2019 ACM Awards Sunday night in Las Vegas.
Before country music's party of the year kicked off, fans spotted Cole Swindell walking the red carpet with a special lady. Oh yes, it was professional wrestler and former WAGS LA star Barbie Blank.
So what's going on between these two? Cole and Barbie's reps exclusively confirm to E! News that they are dating.
Cole suited up in a Dolce and Gabana outfit. As for Barbie, she turned heads for all the right reasons in her sparkling black gown.
She would also give credit to her glam squad on Instagram Stories including makeup artist Kelly Tull.
Instagram
"Here we go #ACMAwards," Barbie shared online while riding to the MGM Grand Garden Arena with her new man.
Romance rumors between the two sparked back in February when Cole expressed his excitement at being nominated for Song of the Year thanks to his hit "Break Up in the End."
Barbie would share the message and write, "I am beyond excited and proud of you babe!!!"
And perhaps the WWE Diva will be excited for the summer when Cole hits the road as part of Luke Bryan's 2019 Sunset Repeat Tour. Kicking off May 31 in Philadelphia. the tour will give Cole the opportunity to perform his biggest hits including his new single "Love You Too Late."
Until then, here's to a fun night in Las Vegas!
Don't miss E! News every Tuesday to Saturday at 6pm.