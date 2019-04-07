Cole Swindell and Barbie Blank Confirm Their Romance at 2019 ACM Awards

New couple alert!?

That's what pop culture fans are asking themselves after watching the 2019 ACM Awards Sunday night in Las Vegas.

Before country music's party of the year kicked off, fans spotted Cole Swindell walking the red carpet with a special lady. Oh yes, it was professional wrestler and former WAGS LA star Barbie Blank.

So what's going on between these two? Cole and Barbie's reps exclusively confirm to E! News that they are dating.

Cole suited up in a Dolce and Gabana outfit. As for Barbie, she turned heads for all the right reasons in her sparkling black gown.