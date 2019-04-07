Miranda Lambert Makes First Red Carpet Appearance With Husband Since Top-Secret Wedding

Photo by John Shearer/WireImage
Miranda Lambert has that newlywed glow!
Less than three months after secretly getting married, the country music superstar stepped out on the 2019 ACM Awards red carpet with her main man Brendan McLoughlin.
Wearing a lime green dress, the multiple nominee was smiling from ear-to-ear as she opted for an unconventional accessory. As for her hubby, he looked handsome in a classic black suit and tie. Not exactly an NYPD officer's typical work outfit, right?
It's about to be a big night for the singer who is set to perform one of her biggest hits inside the MGM Grand Garden Arena.
In addition to an exciting performance, the 35-year-old is nominated in several categories including Female Artist of the Year and Music Event of the Year thanks to her "Drowns the Whiskey" collaboration with Jason Aldean.
But before any award is handed out, perhaps fans are extra interested in her new man.
Just days after Valentine's Day, Miranda surprised fans on Instagram when she announced her marriage to Brendan.
And while the couple has managed to keep a low-profile since their wedding made national headlines, Miranda made it clear on social that she was the happiest bride.
"In honor of Valentine's Day I wanted to share some news. I met the love of my life And we got hitched! My heart is full," she wrote to her followers. "Thank you Brendan Mcloughlin for loving me for.... me. #theone."
As for what the future months hold for the new bride, Miranda has a few special concerts lined up throughout the summer including the CMA Music Festival in Nashville and the Boots & Hearts Music Festival.
In addition, she just announced the Roadside Bars & Pink Guitars Tour. Launching September 13 in Uncasville, Conn., the shows will feature very special guests Maren Morris and Elle King as well as Pistol Annies, Tenille Townes, Ashley McBryde and Caylee Hammack on various dates.
Tickets go on sale April 12 and you can find out when she's coming to your town online now.
Enjoy that newlywed life, girl!
Don't miss E! News every Tuesday to Saturday at 6pm.