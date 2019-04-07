Cardi B Shares Picture of Kulture and Thinks She Looks Like This Family Member

It's all in the family.

Cardi B posted a photo of her and her husband Offset's 8-month-old baby Kulture Kiari Cephus on Sunday and has some thoughts as to who Kulture really looks like. Full body pictures and ones showing Kulture's face tend to be few and far between for the parents. However, since their split and subsequent reconciliation, Cardi B and Offset have slowly shared more pictures of their little girl.

The 26-year-old uploaded a side-by-side picture of her 23-year-old sister Hennessy Carolina when she was a baby and a recent one of Kulture. Both of them are wrapped in pink blankets with pink hoods on their head. There's definitely a striking resemblance between the aunt-niece combo.

"Bro this is weird," Cardi captioned it. "i gave birth to another Hennessy."