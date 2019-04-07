Inside Marc Jacobs and Char Defrancesco's Star-Studded Wedding Reception

Gonzalo Marroquin/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
The guest list of Marc Jacobs and Charly "Char" Defrancesco's wedding celebration was like a Who's Who guide to the fashion world.
The 55-year-old designer and 35-year-old model-turned-candlemaker tied the knot on Saturday in an intimate ceremony in New York City, then headed to a glamorous reception at the Grill Room restaurant.
Celebrity guests included Jacob's longtime friend, rapper and model Lil' Kim, supermodels Kate Moss, Naomi Campbell, Gigi Hadid, sister Bella Hadid, plus Cindy Crawford's model daughter Kaia Gerber, Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour, Justin Theroux, singer and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne, singers Rita Ora and Mya, Chrisina Ricci, Emily Ratajkowski, and Chloë Sevigny, who appeared with model and Grown-ish actor Luka Sabbat.
See photos of the celebrities arriving to the wedding reception:
DIGGZY / SplashNews.com
Marc Jacobs and Char Defrancesco
The two tied the knot in New York on Saturday, April 6.
Gotham/GC Images
Lil' Kim
The rapper and model, a longtime friend of Jacobs, waves to the photographers.
Gotham/GC Images
Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid
The sisters are all smiles.
James Devaney/GC Images
Rita Ora
The singer turns heads with a colorful look.
Gotham/GC Images
Kate Moss and Lila Grace
The supermodel arrives with her daughter
James Devaney/GC Images
Emily Ratajkowski
The actress and model stuns in a yellow silk dress.
James Devaney/GC Images
Mya
The singer sports a white outfit to the wedding.
James Devaney/GC Images
Christina Ricci
The actress showcases a vintage look.
Gotham/GC Images
Erika Jayne
The singer and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star makes a splash.
James Devaney/GC Images
Chloë Sevigny and Luka Sabbat
The fashionista actress and star of Big Love and The Act appears with the model and Grown-ish actor.
Gotham/GC Images
Anna Wintour
The Vogue Editor-in-Chief arrives with her signature sunglasses.
Gotham/GC Images
Naomi Campbell
The supermodel sports a chic look.
Gotham/GC Images
Justin Theroux
The actor sports a hipster style.
Gotham/GC Images
Kaia Gerber
Cindy Crawford's model daughter make an appearance.
"Marc and Char pulled up to the venue in a chauffeured classic car," an eyewitness told E! News. "They took a few minutes inside the car together to talk alone and take it all in. They got out and were holding hands and posing for photos. They both wore suits in shades of dark green. Char's was velvet and looked sharp."
"Marc looked at him adoringly," the eyewitness continued. "They looked so happy and in love. They talked outside about how happy were they were to be surrounded by so many close friends and family members."
The wedding venue was decorated with trees with white and pink blossoms. Guests mingled around a large rectangular bar and sat at small tables, while a slide show of photos showing the grooms together was screened. The newlyweds then got up on stage and gave toasts before cutting into multi-tiered white wedding cake by Ron Ben Israel from the Food Network show Sweet Genius, the eyewitness said.
"Afterwards, the room was turned into a dark night club with tons of dancing and purple lights," the insider continued. "It was an amazing dance party and everyone had an incredible night. As favors, everyone was given sweatshirts with two squirrels that said 'Marc and Char's Wedding' with the date and the line 'Don't Float Away.'"