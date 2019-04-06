Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick's Latest Photo Together Will Melt Your Heart

Yes, Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph found their happily ever after on The Bachelor, but there's another popular fan favorite couple in Bachelor Nation right now.

Jason Tartick and Kaitlyn Bristowe have been going strong as a couple for a few months now, and their latest photo together proves just that. Kaitlyn shared a black-and-white picture on Instagram of her sitting on her boyfriend's lap. They're both flashing huge smiles and she has her forehead against the side of his head.

"Always a koala bear on this one," she captioned it.

Fellow Bachelor and Bachelorette alums gave their stamps of approval in her comments section. Colton wrote, "I love love."

Kaitlyn replied, "UGH ME TOO." Neil Lane, you hear that?!