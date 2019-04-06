Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick's Latest Photo Together Will Melt Your Heart

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images
Yes, Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph found their happily ever after on The Bachelor, but there's another popular fan favorite couple in Bachelor Nation right now.
Jason Tartick and Kaitlyn Bristowe have been going strong as a couple for a few months now, and their latest photo together proves just that. Kaitlyn shared a black-and-white picture on Instagram of her sitting on her boyfriend's lap. They're both flashing huge smiles and she has her forehead against the side of his head.
"Always a koala bear on this one," she captioned it.
Fellow Bachelor and Bachelorette alums gave their stamps of approval in her comments section. Colton wrote, "I love love."
Kaitlyn replied, "UGH ME TOO." Neil Lane, you hear that?!
Jason's ex and former Bachelorette star Becca Kufrin even chimed in.
"You little cutie buns," she wrote.
Jason, too, left a cheeky comment of his own. "Never, ever, stop crawling up on my chair like this please," he added.
Another Bachelorette star Ali Fedotowsky wrote, "You were GLOWING when you talked about him last weekend. Nice to see you so happy."
Instagram
Jason first asked Kaitlyn out on a date when he appeared on her podcast called Off the Vine and it's been a match made in Bachelor heaven since then. They went out together for their first official date a few days after the podcast episode. They met up in Denver since they live in different cities, and their evening was filled to the brim with drinks, dancing (both conga lines and slow dancing) and no shortage of cute moments.
Jason even dubbed her his "sweet girlfriend" just about a week later when she surprised him in Seattle for the weekend. The lovebirds appeared on the Today show not long after that and confirmed to Hoda Kotb that they were official.
"I mean I was gonna use my podcast to break the news, but I guess the Today show beat me to it," Kaitlyn quipped on the show.
Jason explained that they had been together for "about a month or so" at that point.
He added, "We were friends, a little banter here and there, and then friendship turned into a relationship."
The 33-year-old gushed about Jason on another episode of her podcast and listed a few of her favorite things about her beau. "His energy is electric. That's the kind of vibe I get from him, that you've just known him for a long time," she shared.
Kaitlyn then called him "so respectful" and "a gentleman."
