The O.C.'s Logan Marshall-Green's Wife Accuses Him of Cheating and Files for Divorce

  • By
    &

by Lena Grossman | Sat., Apr. 6, 2019 2:07 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Logan Marshall-Green, Diane Gaeta

David Livingston/Getty Images

Logan Marshall-Green's wife Diane Gaeta filed for divorce on Friday and accused him of cheating in a scathing Instagram post.

Gaeta posted a screenshot of a note on Instagram that explained why she is splitting from her husband of seven years. She even tagged Marshall-Green's profile as well as another woman named Sarah Hay in her post. "I filed for divorce today from @elemgy because people aren't always what they seem and to every woman out there: always trust your gut," she wrote.

Gaeta continued, "And beware of the faux woman champion like @sarahhayofficial because those girls don't care about sleeping with a married father of two. Peace and Love, thanks for letting me share."

The Blast reports that Gaeta filed for divorce from Marshall-Green on Friday in Los Angeles.

Photos

2019 Celebrity Breakups

Marshall-Green and Gaeta have a son together named Tennessee Logan Marshall-Green. People reports that he is also the stepfather of Gaeta's daughter named Culla Mae, who she had from a previous relationship.

Marshall-Green had a lead role in the show Damnation and also had parts in Quarry, Spider-Man: Homecoming and 24. He also played the character of Trey Atwood in The O.C. and just directed his first film called Adopt a Highway, which stars Ethan Hawke.

Sarah Hay is an actress and ballerina. She has appeared in Black Swan and 9-1-1.

As of Saturday, Marshall-Green has not issued an responses on social media and Hay's Instagram account is now private.

E! News has reached out to Gaeta and Marshall-Green's teams.

Don't miss E! News every Tuesday to Saturday at 6pm.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Divorces , Couples , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Kaitlyn Bristowe, Jason Tartick

Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick's Latest Photo Together Will Melt Your Heart

Don Lemon, Tim Malone

CNN's Don Lemon Is Engaged to Tim Malone: See the Adorable Proposal

Lori Loughlin, Isabella Rose Giannulli

Lori Loughlin Photographed With Daughter for the First Time Since College Admissions Scandal Broke

Scheana Marie, Lindsay Lohan

Scheana Marie Throws Shade at Lindsay Lohan's Reality Show

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas, Kevin Jonas, Danielle Jonas, Jonas Brothers

Sophie Turner Steals the Show at Jonas Brothers' Surprise College Bar Concert

Celine Dion, Wedding, Las Vegas, Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Céline Dion Surprises Couple at Their Wedding in Las Vegas

Michael Jackson, Leaving Neverland

Michael Jackson's Family Responds to Leaving Neverland in New Documentary

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.