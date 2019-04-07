Can Killing Eve Season 2 Top Season 1?

As for what happens next, we already heard that the first episode will start about 30 seconds after the end of the season one finale, when Eve stabbed Villanelle, and then Villanelle disappeared, but get ready to go deeper, darker, and for the stakes to be "extremely high."

Eve didn't really know what she was doing as she was tracking down Villanelle in season one, and you can expect her to similarly not know what she's doing now that Villanelle has taken off, bleeding.

"She's more blindly confident in her skills of what she thinks she can handle, and for me, the word is darkness," Oh told us. "It's to the limit, and then over it. So even more transparent, even more vulnerable, in both cases."

Oh says we'll even see Villanelle "in a situation where you can see that she's never imagined the possibility of having been in that situation," which we can tell you is both entertaining and terrifying to watch.

In fact, that's pretty much what we're all in for with this show in general, especially as we jump into season two and watch Villanelle deal with having been stabbed in a way that only she could.