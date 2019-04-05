The Amazing Race Season 31 Cast Is Full of Reality TV Veterans

The Amazing Race

CBS

The Amazing Race is getting a dose of reality for season 31. CBS revealed contestants from Big Brother, Survivor and past Amazing Race seasons will compete in the new season.

Premiering Wednesday, April 17 at 9 p.m., fan-favorite Racers, castaways and house guests will compete for a cash price and bragging rights among reality TV stars. CBS previously announced a Wednesday, May 22 date. However, effective Saturday, May 4 Million Dollar Mile moves to Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Ransom moves to 9 p.m. on Saturdays. An NCIS rerun will air Wednesday, April 10 at 9 p.m.

Meet the new Amazing Race contestants below.

The Amazing Race

CBS

Colin and Christie

Colin Guinn (38) and Christie Woods (40)

Life Partners from Austin, Texas

Previous season: The Amazing Race 5

The Amazing Race

CBS

Leo and Jamal

Leo Temory (31) and Jamal Zadran (30)

Cousins from Pasadena, Calif. and Houston, Texas

Previous seasons: The Amazing Race 23 and The Amazing Race: All-Stars

The Amazing Race

CBS

Tyler and Korey

Tyler Oakley (31) and Korey Kuhl (33)

Friends from Los Angeles and San Francisco

Previous season: The Amazing Race 28

The Amazing Race

CBS

Chris and Bret

Chris Hammons (40) and Bret Labelle (44)

Friends from Moore, Okla. and Dedham, Mass.

Previous season: Survivor: Millennials vs. Gen X

The Amazing Race

CBS

Corinne and Eliza

Corinne Kaplan (39) and Eliza Orlins (35)

Friends from Denver, Colo. and New York

Previous seasons: Survivor: Gabon and Survivor: Caramoan (Corinne); Survivor: Vanuatu and Survivor: Micronesia (Eliza)

The Amazing Race

CBS

Nicole and Victor

Nicole Franzel (26) and Victor Arroyo (28)

Dating from Ubly, Mich.

Previous seasons: Big Brother 16, winner of Big Brother 18 (Nicole); Big Brother 18 (Victor)  

The Amazing Race

CBS

Rupert and Laura

Rupert (54) and Laura (49) Boneham

Married from Indianapolis, Ind.

Previous seasons: Survivor: Pearl Islands, Survivor: All-Stars, Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains, and Survivor: Blood vs. Water (Rupert); Survivor: Blood vs. Water (Laura)

The Amazing Race

CBS

Becca and Floyd

Becca Droz (28) and Floyd Pierce (23)

Friends from Boulder and Highlands Ranch, Colo.

Previous season: The Amazing Race 29

The Amazing Race

CBS

Janelle and Britney

Janelle Pierzina (38) and Britney Haynes (30)

Friends from Lakeville, Minn. and Tulsa, Okla.

Previous seasons: Big Brother 6, Big Brother All-Stars and Big Brother 14 (Janelle); Big Brother 12 and Big Brother 14 (Britney)

The Amazing Race

CBS

Rachel and Elissa

Rachel Reilly (34) and Elissa Slater (32)

Sisters from Van Nuys, Calif. and Las Vegas, Nev.

Previous Seasons: Big Brother 12, winner Big Brother 13, The Amazing Race 20 and The Amazing Race: All-Stars (Rachel); Big Brother 15 (Elissa)

The Amazing Race

CBS

Art and JJ

Art Velez (49) and John James "JJ" Carrell (49)

Friends from Temecula and San Marcos, Calif.

Previous season: The Amazing Race 20

The Amazing Race returns Wednesday, April 17 at 9p.m. on CBS.

