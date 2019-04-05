Channing Tatum and Jessie J's Night Out Will Have You Stepping Up Your Next Date

Party's here!

Despite their busy schedules, Channing Tatum and Jessie J both found themselves in Southern California this week. What came next was a fun date night out on the town.

After having a late dinner, the couple along with some friends went bar hopping around Los Angeles.

We're told the group stopped at The Phoenix for about 20 minutes and then headed to Dirty Laundry in Hollywood where they stayed past 2 a.m.

"They looked like they were having a fun night out together," an eyewitness shared with E! News. "They were all smiles and very animated throughout."