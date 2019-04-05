Mick Jagger Recovering After Undergoing Heart Surgery

Mick Jagger is on the mend after undergoing heart surgery.

The Rolling Stones had announced on Sunday that the North American leg of their No Filter tour, which was set to begin this month, would be postponed because the 75-year-old frontman was set to undergo medical treatment. On Thursday, Billboard quoted sources as saying Jagger underwent a heart valve replacement procedure in New York and is recovering and in great health.

"Thank you everyone for all your messages of support," Jagger tweeted on Friday. "I'm feeling much better now and on the mend - and also a huge thank you to all the hospital staff for doing a superb job."

Jagger did not confirm the type of procedure he had undergone.

"Mick Jagger has successfully undergone treatment," his rep said in a statement. "He is doing very well and is expected to make a full recovery."