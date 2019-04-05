Everything We Know About Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright's Upcoming Wedding

Courtesy of JustFab & ShoeDazzle
It's the Bravo wedding fans have been waiting for!
Later this summer, Vanderpump Rules stars Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright will exchange vows and say "I Do" in front of family, close friends and more than a few SUR employees in Kentucky.
"I feel like a proud mama bear," Kristen Doute shared with E! News exclusively at JustFab & ShoeDazzle's Desert Oasis. "Watching Jax really grow up over the last year has been absolutely incredible. He's so loving and so caring and so kind. His love language is giving. He's always buying little presents. They are going to be the best parents together. I can't even take it."
And ever since Jax got down on one knee in Malibu and proposed to his leading lady in June 2018, fans want to know any and all details about their special day.
From the wedding dress to the heartfelt way the couple will honor Jax's late father, we have some details. Let's raise a glass and take a look at everything we know.
The Dress: Later this season on Vanderpump Rules, fans will get a front-row seat into Brittany's wedding dress shopping. Ultimately, the final decision won't be shown this season. After all, it's a surprise for Jax. "It was the first dress shop that I went to," Brittany shared with E! News when reliving her perfect find at Kinsley James Bridal in Los Angeles. "In my mind, I thought I'd go to Atlanta and see Monte from Say Yes to the Dress. I'm going to go to Kleinfeld in New York City. In my head, I'm going to try on all these dresses but when I got there, I fell in love with a dress."
She added, "Jax cannot see it this season. It's custom. I added some touches to it for me. It is awesome."
Honeymoon Destination: When speaking to E! News at JustFab & ShoeDazzle's Desert Oasis, Brittany had her eyes set on a special destination. "What the goal is right now is Jamaica. I want to go to Jamaica. My mom went to Jamaica for one of her honeymoons. That sounds awful. One of her honeymoons," she joked. "I want like an over water bungalow type situation. Definitely something like in the Caribbean or tropical."
Family Over Everything: As Vanderpump Rules fans know, the passing of Jax's father was devastating for the entire family. But once the wedding day comes, Jax and Brittany plan to honor Ronald Cauchi in many ways. "He's going to have a chair. I've got a sign that will be on his chair. [It will say] 'We know that if heaven wasn't so far away that you would be here today.' He'll have like a rose. Jax is going to bring his ashes," Brittany shared with us. "We're going to make sure he's with us 100 percent."
Let's Party: Before the special wedding day, it's all about the bachelor and bachelorette parties. According to Brittany, she's inviting all of her friends to Miami. As for the bachelor party, Tom Sandoval feels the need to deliver. "I feel like there's a lot of pressure, actually, a lot of pressure to deliver, but, on one hand, I feel like Jax's entire life has been his bachelor party," he shared with The Daily Dish podcast. "So I feel like we can maybe use a little quiet time for him. Spa day, something relaxing. I think bachelor parties should have some sort of adventure or activity that brings the group together so I'm trying to figure that one out."
Master of Ceremonies: While some fans may think Lisa Vanderpump will officiate this wedding, Jax and Brittany have someone else just as special in mind. "I love Lisa to death," Jax previously shared with E! News. "But I don't think I'm going to have her officiate my wedding. I think we already have someone in mind. We have her pastor back home."
Brittany added, "Lisa will be there! She'll have the best table in the house. We'll make sure she's taken care of."
Sweating for the Wedding: When appearing in the January issue of Men's Health, Jax showed off his 42-pounds weight loss. "I'm not going to drink. I'm going to flip this around and make my dad proud. I'm going to go to the gym. We're going to start some businesses. We're going to move up," Jax shared with the publication. As for Brittany, she's joining in on the fitness and being a supportive fiancée. "He has helped me in so many ways to stick to my own gym classes, and being a great gym partner," she told Men's Health. "We diet together and we have amazing cheat meals together. I think he looks so handsome and his dedication to me and to change is so sexy!"
The Biggest Moment: While there's a lot to look forward to when the wedding day arrives, both Jax and Brittany have shared what they are most looking forward to. "Just the look on her face," Jax previously shared with E! News while attending the House of Sillage by Nicole Mather grand opening event at South Coast Plaza. "Seeing her in her beautiful wedding dress. She's been going crazy about her wedding dress." Brittany can't help but agree. "I'm not doing a first look," she admitted. "I don't know if I'm going to be able to talk."
Can We Watch? For those wondering if the wedding will be televised, Jax and Brittany aren't saying anything is official. At the same time, they are open to sharing their special day with loyal viewers. "It's such a special day and I want it to be perfect," Jax previously told E! News' Justin Sylvester. "We talk about it but I don't know." Brittany added, "We're hoping to get picked up again. That has to happen first."
Vanderpump Rules airs Mondays at 9 p.m. only on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are part of the NBCUniversal family)
