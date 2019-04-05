Gigi Hadid, Taraji P. Henson and More Attend Variety's Power of Women Luncheon

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Fri., Apr. 5, 2019 10:47 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid, Varietys Power of Women

Andrew H. Walker/Variety/Shutterstock

Gigi Hadid, sister Bella Hadid, Taraji P. Henson and attended Variety's annual Power of Women luncheon in New York on Friday.

At the event, Gigi spoke onstage about the pros and cons of social media, where she and many others are often subjected to online bullying, and encouraged celebrities to use their platforms to spread positive messages.

Gigi attended the luncheon while wearing a powder blue cape-neck top with matching high-waist trousers from Emilia Wickstead's fall 2019 collection. She paired the look with blue snakeskin stiletto pumps. She was joined at the event by Bella, who sported a brown leather flared pantsuit.

Taraji arrived in a two-toned azure blue blazer and black pants.

Photos

Gigi Hadid's Best Looks

Other celebs who attended the event included country singer Kacey Musgraves, who wowed in a sexy sleeveless black mini dress, The Real Housewives of New York City star Bethenny FrankelJulianne MooreBette Midler, and Gayle King, who wore the same colorful checkered dress that Kelly Clarkson had recently sported at CinemaCon 2019 in Las Vegas.

See photos of celebs at Variety's 2019 Power of Women Luncheon.

Gigi Hadid, Variety's Power of Women

Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

Gigi Hadid

The model stuns in a powder blue outfit.

Taraji P. Henson, Varietys Power of Women

Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

Taraji P. Henson

The Empire actress showcases a daring look.

Bette Midler, Varietys Power of Women

Andrew H. Walker/Variety/Shutterstock

Bette Midler

The singer is all smiles...everywhere.

Article continues below

Bella Hadid, Varietys Power of Women

Mark Sagliocco/Variety/Shutterstock

Bella Hadid

The model wows in brown leather.

Bethenny Frankel, Varietys Power of Women

Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

Bethenny Frankel

The Real Housewives of New York Cty star sports a white flowy dress.

Jennifer Nettles, Varietys Power of Women

Mark Sagliocco/Variety/Shutterstock

Jennifer Nettles

The singer is pretty in pink.

Article continues below

Kacey Musgraves, Varietys Power of Women

Mark Sagliocco/Variety/Shutterstock

Kacey Musgraves

The country star showcases a sexy look.

Julianne Moore, Varietys Power of Women

Mark Sagliocco/Variety/Shutterstock

Julianne Moore

The actress is all smiles.

Gayle King, Varietys Power of Women

Mark Sagliocco/Variety/Shutterstock

Gayle King

The CBS News personality showcases a colorful look.

Article continues below

Sheinelle Jones, Varietys Power of Women

Mark Sagliocco/Variety/Shutterstock

Sheinelle Jones

The NBC News and MSNBC personality sports a floral look.

Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Gigi Hadid , Taraji P. Henson , Fashion , Top Stories , Apple News , VG

Trending Stories

Latest News
Kacey Musgraves, 2018 CMA Awards

From Southern Belle to Style Icon, See Kacey Musgraves' Best Looks Ahead of 2019 ACM Awards

Kate Hudson Launches Eco-Friendly Happy x Nature Line

Reba McEntire, 2018 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

See Reba McEntire's Best Looks That Define Her ''Tough Sexy'' Style

Reba McEntire's Wardrobe Change Secrets!

E-Comm: Boho Dresses on Sale

Boho Dresses on Sale Now—Just in Time for Coachella

Shopping: Coachella

8 Online Stores to Shop for Coachella and Other Festivals

E-Comm: Dr. Martens Are Back

PSA: Dr. Martens Are Back!

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.