Amal Clooney Has a New Job: All the Details on Her Empowering Role

Amal Clooney has a new job that will allow her to further aid global efforts to promote the freedom and safety of journalists.

British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt has appointed the 41-year-old international human rights lawyer and wife of actor George Clooney his special envoy on media freedom amid the United Kingdom's campaign to defend free press around the world. He and Amal plan to "establish a panel of legal experts to counter draconian laws that hinder journalists from going about their work," according to a press statement.

"I am honored to have been appointed as the Foreign Secretary's Special Envoy on Media Freedom and to have been invited to chair the High Level Panel of Legal Experts," Amal said. "Through my legal work defending journalists, I have seen first-hand the ways in which reporters are being targeted and imprisoned in an effort to silence them and prevent a free media. I welcome the UK Government's focus on this issue at a time when journalists are being killed and imprisoned at record levels all over the world and I look forward to working on new legal initiatives that can help to ensure a more effective international response."

The global campaign on media freedom "aims to shine a spotlight on media abuses and reverse the trend of violence against journalists," the statement said.

Amal and the panel of legal experts will work on a pro-bono basis, it added.