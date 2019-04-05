It's Time for Kim Zolciak-Biermann to Record Another Song, But One Thing Stands in Her Way

Bravo
by Chris Harnick | Fri., Apr. 5, 2019 7:00 AM
Kim Zolciak Biermann's issues with small spaces is well known, but her claustrophobia may stand in the way of her next song.
In the exclusive Don't Be Tardy… sneak peek below, Kim's getting ready to record another song, "Wig," but she can't bring herself to get into the booth.
"We're going to go there together, me and you, to begin with. I'm not standing in here by my f—king self," a nervous Kim says in the clip below.
"I mean, I'm all about taking 40 by the balls, but when these balls are in a very small studio, like, f—k that. I'm not trying to do all this," she says in a confessional.
Just standing in the recording booth is freaking her out, so much so she asks husband Kroy Biermann to get her some wine to help with her stress. Kroy does his best to help her…by showing her how to pop the hinges off the door if she gets trapped in the booth. So, maybe not really helping.
See the clip above to find out what happens next.
In the Friday, April 5 episode, "Get Off My Wig," Brielle Biermann has left the nest…but is finding out there's no place like home.
Don't Be Tardy… airs Friday, 9 p.m. on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)
