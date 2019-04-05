Seth Rogen Shares the Hilarious Story of How He Prepared for Knocked Up

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Fri., Apr. 5, 2019 6:11 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Seth Rogen, Paul Rudd, Knocked Up

Youtube

Let's just say Seth Rogen wanted Knocked Up to be truly authentic. 

The actor and comedian recalled making some of the hit 2007 rom-com in Las Vegas, where he returned on Thursday night for an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

As fans of the movie most likely remember, Rogen and Paul Rudd's characters head to Sin City, where they watch a Cirque du Soleil show while on hallucinogenic mushrooms. Rogen revealed that behind the scenes, director Judd Apatowhad sent him and his executive producing partner to scout an actual show for that part of the movie. 

 

Watch

Seth Rogen Reveals Raunchy Neighbors 2 Sex Scene

"As responsible producers, we thought the only appropriate way to really know which one would be the best would be to do shrooms for two days straight and see every single Cirque du Soleil show that was on the strip at the time, which we did, and it was amazing," he told Kimmel. 

As the star explained, they watched a water-themed show, which was terrifying to them while on drugs, as well as a sexy one, which is "just not right" on mushrooms. They settled on Mystère, the one ultimately featured in the film. 

However, there was one last hurdle to overcome—convincing a Cirque du Soleil creator to let them use the show in the way they wanted for the film.

Fortunately, it did not end up being a problem. "He was like, 'How do you think we come up with this stuff?'" Rogen recalled. "'That's how it was intended to be viewed.'"

 

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Seth Rogen , Movies , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Kit Harington, The Tonight Show

Find Out Whether These Game of Thrones Spoilers Are Real Based on Kit Harington's Inability to Wink

Thomas Rhett

Try Not to Melt Over Thomas Rhett's Most Adorable Dad Moments

Dan Smyers, Shay Mooney

5 Things You Didn't Know About Dan + Shay

Jonas Brothers, Cool

Jonas Brothers' "Cool" Music Video Is the Ultimate '80s Beach Party

Kacey Musgraves, 2018 CMA Awards

From Southern Belle to Style Icon, See Kacey Musgraves' Best Looks Ahead of 2019 ACM Awards

Kathie Lee Gifford, Today

Where's the Wine? Reliving Kathie Lee Gifford's Wildest and Wackiest Today Show Moments

Sharon Tate

Inside the Undying Fascination With Sharon Tate: Destined for Stardom, Doomed to Be a Legend

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.