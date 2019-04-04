Married at First Sight’s Dan Dumped Jessika After the Reunion

by Winsome Walker | Thu., Apr. 4, 2019 6:31 PM

Married at First Sight

Nine

Turns out Married at First Sight Australia's Dan was just as shocked about Jessika's flirtation with Nic as you were.

Appearing at Fitzy and Wippa's MAFS dinner party on April 4, Jessika revealed that Dan briefly ended their relationship after the show's finale

"Dan and I did have a little break after the reunion," Jessika (who was previously paired with Mick) told news.com.au.

"He'd seen the video of me saying I was sexually attracted to Nic, and his ego was hurt. Dan already knew about the conversation between Nic and I, he just didn't know the extent of it."

Read

Married at First Sight Experts Go Rogue and Expose Jessika's Behaviour in Finale

In a teaser for MAFS' two-part reunion special, the experts are shown playing back footage of Jessika's confession about Nic on the big screen, leading Dan to admit at the time, "I honestly feel like I've been played."

Jess told news.com.au that Dan declared, "Obviously we're not together now," after watching the video. 

"I said, ‘Whatever, I never got what I wanted out of this relationship anyway'. I was being a brat," Jess said at the Nova event. "Two days later Dan reached out to me again, and I realised how much I missed him. We had a bit of a break, and we're at the best we could ever be right now."

Jess has since relocated from Perth to the Gold Coast to be closer to Dan, and is set to meet his son. 

Read

Married at First Sight's Jessika Looks Totally Unrecognisable in Pre-MAFS Photos

But not everyone has faith in Jess and Dan's relationship.

Business manager Jules told E! News that the couple's romance was not "real at all".

"Do I think it's going to last? No I don't," she said. "Are they together? I have no idea. I'm not friends with them."

The Married at First Sight Australia finale airs Sunday at 7pm and Monday at 7.30pm on Nine.

 
