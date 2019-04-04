Married at First Sight’s Dan Dumped Jessika After the Reunion

Turns out Married at First Sight Australia's Dan was just as shocked about Jessika's flirtation with Nic as you were.

Appearing at Fitzy and Wippa's MAFS dinner party on April 4, Jessika revealed that Dan briefly ended their relationship after the show's finale.

"Dan and I did have a little break after the reunion," Jessika (who was previously paired with Mick) told news.com.au.

"He'd seen the video of me saying I was sexually attracted to Nic, and his ego was hurt. Dan already knew about the conversation between Nic and I, he just didn't know the extent of it."