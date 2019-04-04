Miranda Lambert's Fans Are Freaking Out After She Shared a Cryptic ''Coming Soon'' Post

by Alyssa Morin | Thu., Apr. 4, 2019 3:17 PM

Miranda Lambert

Jason Kempin/Getty Images for for Essential Broadcast Media, LLC

Miranda Lambert is ready to make a big announcement, and fans are freaking out!

"Smirk face emoji," the 35-year-old country star cheekily teases on social media, alongside a short video. The brief clip features a lit up sign that reads "coming soon" in black. However, fans quickly noticed the letter G was displayed in a hot pink color.

Because of Lambert's cryptic post, she sent her followers into a frenzy over the possibility of announcing new music or... a pregnancy.

"What's coming new music or baby????? Got to know," one follower commented on the "Vice" singer's Instagram post. "i can't decide if I'm more excited for a tour, new music or a baby," another chimed in.

"why am I hoping this is a baby somehow," one fan wishes. However, one follower's comment perfectly sums up everyone's emotions. "IM LITERALLY SOBBING OVER A LIT UP SIGN."

This isn't the first time Miranda has surprised her fans with exciting news.

Miranda Lambert Returns to the Stage After Surprise Wedding

Pop culture lovers will recall the country star got hitched in early Feb. to Brendan McLoughlin.

"In honor of Valentine's Day I wanted to share some news. I met the love of my life. And we got hitched," Lambert wrote of her surprise marriage.

The 35-year-old songstress shocked everyone with her wedding announcement, which is why many believe she's about to drop another bombshell about her personal life.

Ashley Monroe, Angaleena Presley, Miranda Lambert, The Pistol Annies

Jason Kempin/Getty Images for for Essential Broadcast Media, LLC

Although, some fans have a feeling she's going to announce new music and an accompanying tour. Especially after she recently performed with the Pistol Annies, which is a girl group comprised of Lambert, Ashley Monroe and Angaleena Presley.

On April 1, the electrifying trio paid tribute to the queen of country, Loretta Lynn, ahead of her birthday. "What an honor it was to celebrate our hero @lorettalynnofficial's birthday last night," the band wrote on Instagram.

The "Gunpowder and Lead" songstress' last album was with the Pistol Annies back in 2018. It was titled, Interstate Gospel.

Whether Miranda is announcing a pregnancy or new music, fans are excited for what's to come. If anything, we'll be waiting with a baited breath to see what she shares.

