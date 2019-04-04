Grey's Anatomy Couple Update: Keep Up With the Ever-Changing Love Lives at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital

You can find it all below, and above, you can see one of those very much together couples weighing in on what it's like to finally bring a gay couple to the forefront of the show.

"It's been amazing. We've both been welcomed into this community with open arms in different ways, and it's just been continuing to happen every day," Jake Borelli told E! News at the 30th Annual Glaad Media Awards. "We read all the comments on Instagram. We hear everybody's stories. I have felt more included than any other time in my life."

Borelli, of course, plays Schmidt, formerly known as Glasses, the intern who suffered from some seriously low confidence. Then he met Nico (Alex Landi), the openly gay surgeon—the first openly gay male surgeon the show has had—and fell in love. Landi also happens to be the first male surgeon of Asian descent that Grey's has had.

"Being the first male Asian surgeon as well, the Asian community as well as the LGBTQ community have been very welcoming, open arms, and I'm truly very grateful," Landi told us.

