Meghan Markle's Half-Sister Samantha Lashes Out in TLC's New Royal Baby Special

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Thu., Apr. 4, 2019 1:04 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Fresh off of a special looking into the rumored feud between Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton and Prince William, TLC is pulling back the curtain on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's bundle of joy in Meghan & Harry: A Royal Baby Story.

In the special, which you can see a sneak peek of above, contributors—including Meghan's half-sister Samantha Markle and former Ladies of London star Juliet Angus—give their expert take on what's ahead for the couple and their royal baby, including the family drama happening in real time.

"You can't hurt people like this and then turn around and flip the script and play victim," Samantha Markle says in the trailer.

Photos

Meghan Markle's Pregnancy Style

"As the home of all things wedding, all things royal and all things family for viewers in the U.S., it makes perfect sense for TLC to follow this next generation of royals as they journey into the joys of parenthood. We're excited to bring this special to our passionate fans," Howard Lee, president and general manager of TLC, said in a statement.

The one-hour special airing Tuesday, April 9 at 8 p.m. on TLC will tackle Meghan's celebrity-filled baby shower, her maternity wardrobe, and seek to shed light on key questions. Those questions, according to TLC, include: "How will Princess Diana's legacy impact Harry and Meghan's parenting style? Is Meghan really going to have a hypno-birth delivery? Will Meghan continue the tradition of posing for a photo post-birth like others before her? Will Meghan seek out advice on how to raise a royal from sister-in-law and rumored rival Kate? Will Meghan's father ever get to meet his grandchild after being so removed from his daughter's new life?"

Contributors taking part in the special are:

Emily Andrews, royal correspondent
Juliet Angus, fashion & lifestyle blogger
Sarah-Jane Crawford, broadcaster
Grant Harrold, former butler to Prince Charles
Duncan Larcombe, author of Prince Harry: The Inside Story
Samantha Markle, Meghan Markle's half-sister
Sophia Money-Coutts, journalist
Emily Nash, royal editor, HELLO!
Katie Nicholl, royal author
Ashley Pearson, celebrity journalist
Ken Wharfe, former royal protection officer
Kate Williams, historian

Meghan & Harry: A Royal Baby Story airs Tuesday, April 9 at 8 p.m. on TLC.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Meghan Markle , Royals , Prince Harry , TV , Top Stories , Apple News , Entertainment

Trending Stories

Latest News
Denise Richards, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 9

Why Denise Richards Talked to Charlie Sheen Before Joining Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Holland Taylor

Holland Taylor Joins To All the Boys I've Loved Before Sequel as John Ambrose's Grandmother

Emilia Clarke, Game of Thrones Season 8 Premiere

Emilia Clarke: Game of Thrones' Daenerys Targaryen Is "So Much a Part of Who I Am"

Emilia Clarke, Game of Thrones, Actors, First Season, Last Season

Growing Up Game of Thrones: How the Cast Has Changed Since Season 1

The Society

Netflix's The Society Puts Teens at the Center of a Dangerous Mystery

Kit Harington, Jason Momoa, Game of Thrones Season 8 Premiere, After Party

Pretty Much the Entire Game of Thrones Cast Reunited at the Final Season Premiere

Veronica Mars, Kristen Bell, Jason Dohring

Kristen Bell Warns New Veronica Mars Will Be "Controversial"

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.