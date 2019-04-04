Why Denise Richards Talked to Charlie Sheen Before Joining Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

For life's biggest decisions, sometimes you have to call the ex!

Before Denise Richards signed on the dotted line and became a cast member for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, there was one person she wanted to call.

Any guesses? Oh yes, she wanted to hear Charlie Sheen's perspective.

"I did talk to him about it because as an actor in this business, I respect his opinion too," Denise shared with Bruce Bozzi on SiriusXM's Radio Andy. "So I said, 'What do you think?' and he said, 'I think it could be really cool.'"

But what if he wasn't so supportive?