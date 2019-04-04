Holland Taylor Joins To All the Boys I've Loved Before Sequel as John Ambrose's Grandmother

What a cast this is turning out to be!

Netflix's sequel to To All the Boys I've Loved Before has added two new faces, including Holland Taylor and Sarayu Blue, and will also be welcoming back Madeleine Arthur as Lara Jean's best friend Chris.

Taylor will play Stormy, the grandmother of John Ambrose McClaren (Jordan Fisher) who becomes a friend to Lara Jean (Lana Condor).

"Y'all keep asking me who's playing Stormy—now I can finally tell you! It's the legendary Holland Taylor! We are so blessed," Jenny Han, author of the books the movies are based on, said on Twitter.

Holland's partner Sarah Paulson echoed that sentiment on Twitter with an adorable, "Blessed INDEED!"