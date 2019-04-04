Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Get the Sweetest Matching Tattoos

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are now wearing their hearts on their sleeves.

The two recently got matching tattoos that pay tribute to their family; Chrissy's reads, "John - Luna - Miles" and John's reads, "Chrissy - Luna - Miles." The model and Lip Sync Battle star and singer are parents to almost 3-year-old daughter Luna Stephens and 10-month-old son Miles Stephens.

"Hey guys please don't talk to us unless u have tattoos," Teigen joked on Instagram on Thursday. "We are a cool tattoo family now and we only want to talk to other tattoo families (srry if this seems harsh)."

Los Angeles tattoo artist Winter Stone tattooed the couple. Known for his precise fine line single needle tattoos, he had previously inked celebs such as Lady Gaga, Demi Lovato, Miley Cyrus, Emma Roberts, and Joe Jonas and fiancé Sophie Turner.