Pretty Much the Entire Game of Thrones Cast Reunited at the Final Season Premiere

by Chris Harnick | Thu., Apr. 4, 2019 7:47 AM
The cast of Game of Thrones, like, everyone who has ever been part of the cast, assembled in New York City for the eighth and final season premiere.
From Ned Stark to Joffrey Baratheon, from Ygritte to The Mountain, from Khal Drogo to Margaery Tyrell, they all came out to celebrate the beginning of the end of the acclaimed HBO drama.
Above, see the cast—including former members like Jason Momoa, Rose Leslie, Jack Gleason and Kristian Nairn—assembled on stage for a bow before the first episode screened at New York's Radio City Musical Hall. Below, see the starts palling around at the party following the screening.
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO
Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner embrace at the final season premiere party.
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO
Kit Harington and Maisie Williams embrace at the final season premiere party.
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO
Pilou Asbæk and Jack Gleeson attend the final season premiere.
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO
Jack Gleeson, Joffrey on the series, Kit Harington, Jon Snow on the show, Sophie Turner, Sansa Stark, who once wed Joffrey, and her real-life fiance Joe Jonas attend the party for the final season.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Rory McCann, known as The Hound, and Natalie Dormer, Margaery on the series, attend the premiere party.
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO
Peter Dinklage and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau play brothers Tyrion and Jaime Lannister in the series.
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO
Kit Harington, who plays the current boo to Daenerys Targaryen, pictured with Jason Momoa, who played Dany's one-time lover Khal Drogo.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Rose Leslie, Kit Harington's real-life wife, with Emilia Clarke, Harington's on-screen lover.
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO)
Emilia Clarke and Kit Harington at the the premiere party for the final season.
The final season of Game of Thrones premieres Sunday, April 14 at 9 p.m. on HBO. The six episodes of the season all vary in length, the premiere is a 54-minute episode, episode two, airing Sunday, April 21, is 58 minutes long, episode three follows on Sunday, April 28 clocking in at the longest, an hour and 22 minutes. Episode four on Sunday May 5, is back down to an hour and 18 minutes, but episode five on Sunday, May 12 is an hour and 20 minutes. The final episode, airing Sunday, May 19, will also be an hour and 20 minutes long.
Following the season, HBO will air a two-hour documentary called Game of Thrones: The Last Watch. Filmmaker Jeanie Finlay was embedded on the set for a year while the final season was produced. The movie is described as "much more than a ‘making of' documentary, this is a funny, heartbreaking story, told with wit and intimacy, about the bittersweet pleasures of what it means to create a world—and then have to say goodbye to it."
