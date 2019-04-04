Grab These Trendy Festival Bags Under $30

by Taylor Stephan | Thu., Apr. 4, 2019 3:30 AM

If you're headed to Coachella this month, or any other festival for that matter, you've got to be prepared.

By prepared, of course, we mean being outfitted correctly. Yes, you'll want to make sure your look is on-point, but you also want to be practical about it. You're going to be spending all day out in the heat running around from stage to stage catching your favorite bands perform live, after all. One key accessory you won't want to be without: a trendy hands-free bag.

You know, a super-cool crossbody or a belt bag that you won't set down and lose forever. You also want it to be cheap, because the desert is dusty and it's bound to get dirty. So, go on, keep scrolling and get yours ASAP.

Adidas Originals Shoulder Strap Festival Bag

Give your 'fit a sporty vibe with this crossbody. 

BUY IT: $25 at Six:02

Dickies Mini Festival Backpack

Can't go wrong with a classic tan mini backpack.

BUY IT: $22 at JCPenney

Adidas Ori Holographic Clear Belt Bag

It doesn't get any cooler than this holographic belt bag. 

BUY IT: $35 $29 at Nordstrom

Herschel Fanny Pack

A printed fanny pack says festival pro to us! 

BUY IT: $30 $20 at Six:02

Roxy Here We Come Festival Purse

You've got fringe and you've got a fun print. You're festival ready! 

BUY IT: $21 at Amazon

UO Jess Clear Shoulder Bag

This one's got all the trends at once: a pastel color, a chain strap and it's clear. 

BUY IT: $34 $20 at Urban Outfitters

 

Belt Bag

This envelope style belt bag is extra chic. 

BUY IT: $30 at Eloquii

Puma Prime Time Festival Round Shoulder Bag

A round shoulder bag makes a great statement piece.

BUY IT: $30 at Puma

Adidas Originals Camo Festival Crossbody Bag

Haven't you heard? Camo is in y'all.

BUY IT: $25 at Urban Outfitters

 

Stella and Max '80s To-Go Fanny Pack

Add a girly touch with a pop of baby pink. 

BUY IT: $20 at Nordstrom Rack

Joey Festival Crossbody Bag

Go incognito with a small black belt bag. 

BUY IT: $30 $20 at Urban Outfitters

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

