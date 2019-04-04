How Tamar Braxton Turned Her Feuds and Family Drama Into a Fresh Start

It's a new year and a new beginning for Tamar Braxton.

Ever since Braxton Family Values premiered in 2011, the singer and actress has been an open book when it comes to her personal and professional life.

But in recent years, Tamar has experienced some challenging times that just so happened to make news.

Between her surprise exit from The Real to her divorce from Vince Herbert, the 42-year-old learned that life can really change, really fast.

But as a new season of Braxton Family Values premieres tonight on WE tv, Tamar has a whole new outlook on life that viewers will get to see first-hand. For starters, she enrolled in her own version of "drama anonymous" that is working out quite nicely for her family and close friends.