EXCLUSIVE!

Kristen Bell Warns New Veronica Mars Will Be "Controversial"

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Thu., Apr. 4, 2019 7:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Veronica Mars fans, you better prepare yourselves.

E! News was with Kristen Bell at a luncheon with Lindt Chocolate and the Alliance of Moms,  and she spilled some interesting—and cryptic—info about Hulu's upcoming Veronica Mars miniseries revival.

"This will be a controversial season. Let me just say that," Bell told E!'s Erin Lim.

"I am excited for people to watch and I am also probably going to stay off the internet once it airs," she said. No live tweeting for Bell. "There's some stuff that happens that people will have strong feelings about."

What does she mean by that?

Photos

Veronica Mars Revival: Meet the New and Returning Faces Coming to Neptune

"I am excited for people to watch and I am also probably going to stay off the internet once it airs," she said. No live tweeting for Bell. "There's some stuff that happens that people will have strong feelings about."

Gulp.

Veronica Mars, Kristen Bell

Warner Bros. Entertainment

Bell recently wrapped production on the miniseries and said the character hasn't really changed over the years, "but the world around her changed."

"It's different when she's an adult," Bell teased. "The world is bigger, it's sort of darker and dirtier, but she still has her moral compass, her sass and her wit. It's still very much a show about the haves and the have nots and Veronica fighting for the underdog. It made me so happy to do it again."

Is this the last time we'll see Veronica Mars? "It won't be," Bell said.

Click play on the video above to hear more from Bell.

Veronica Mars premieres on Hulu in summer 2019.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Veronica Mars , Kristen Bell , TV , Top Stories , Apple News , Entertainment

Trending Stories

Latest News
Kit Harington, Jason Momoa, Game of Thrones Season 8 Premiere, After Party

Pretty Much the Entire Game of Thrones Cast Reunited at the Final Season Premiere

Kristen Bell Warns "Veronica Mars" Revival Is Controversial

The Real Housewives of New York City, RHONY

See Sonja Morgan's The Real Housewives of New York City Berkshires Breakdown Over...Letters?

Jane the Virgin

Jane the Virgin's Final Table Read Was as Emotional as You'd Expect

Lisa Vanderpump vs. Kyle Richards: "Real Housewives" Fallout

Joker, Joaquin Phoenix

From Joaquin Phoenix to Heath Ledger: A History of Joker Transformations

Brandon Maxwell Thanks BFF Lady Gaga for Everything!

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.