See Zach Braff's Comical Take on Social Media Influencers in New Short Film

by Alyssa Morin | Wed., Apr. 3, 2019 8:10 AM

In The Time It Takes To Get Here Poster

Courtesy of Sam West

Zach Braff is adding a new film to his resumé... except this time, he's gaining a credit as a writer and director!

If his social media posts are any indication, the 43-year-old actor is thrilled to finally share his short film, In the Time It Takes to Get There. The 11-minute movie stars Alicia Silverstone, Florence Pugh and there's even a cameo by Andy King—you know, the event producer who became an instant hit after appearing on Netflix's Fyre Fest documentary.

Interestingly, the short film came to fruition because of a movie poster contest.

"Dear Friends, Last year I partnered with @adobestudents to host the #moviepostermovie contest for college students across the country to design a movie poster," the former Scrubs star captions his Instagram post. "Behold the winner by a talented young gal named Sam West @_swest from Boston University."

Adding, "I wrote and directed a short film inspired by her design."

In the Time It Takes to Get There follows the first "social media influencer" from the 1800s. Pugh portrays a 19th century influencer while Silverstone plays a publicist-type role. The two are both charming and hilarious throughout.

Luckily, you don't have to wait to see what happens in the movie, because the 11-minute short film drops today.

Watch the video above, hopefully with some popcorn and wine in hand!

