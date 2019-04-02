The Shocking Moment Martha Snaps and Dumps Wine on Her Married at First Sight Co-Star

  • By
    &

by Winsome Walker | Tue., Apr. 2, 2019 11:36 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Married at First Sight Australia

Nine

The Married at First Sight Australia reunion is shaping up to be wilder than one of Michael's patterned shirts.

An extended trailer for Sunday's episode shows all of MAFS' favourite—and most controversial—participants back together for one final dinner party, including Cyrell, Lizzie, Ines, Nic and Sam.

In the clip, ‘Cyclone' Cyrell promises that "if there is anything that I haven't said to someone that I've been dying to say, that's all going to come out tonight."

She's later shown lunging at a participant while Mike and Sam struggle to hold her back, as well as slamming a bride for her ‘fake' personality.

"I'm just going to say it now," Cyrell says. "You are as fake as your nose, lips and boob job. It's a shame you couldn't find a plastic surgeon that could fix your personality because that's what's the fakest the most, honey."

Read

Married at First Sight's Jules Admits Cam Has This Very Annoying Habit

It looks like Insta-famous participant Martha is also a driving force behind the final dinner party frenzy. Martha boldly declares, "I'm going to pour my drink on her," before prowling in the direction of where Cyrell is sitting.

But wait, there's more drama.

On Monday's episode, the MAFS experts shock Dan with video of his current partner Jessika admitting she was "sexually attracted to Nic" before they hooked up. Dan's response? "I honestly feel like I've just been played."

John Aiken also has the receipts on the Lizzie/Sam/Ines love triangle, and plays footage of Ines and Sam getting intimate on the Gold Coast behind the backs of their partners.

Thankfully, there's a silver lining to all the chaos: fan favourites Jules and Cam are set to break their happy news of their engagement to their co-stars. 

"We obviously told the cast at the reunion," Jules revealed to E! News. "We did a little toast and Cam did a big speech, since Cam loves a speech because he's very good at it.

"We went in really happy and had some big news to share. We tried to stay in our lane and not get too involved."

The Married at First Sight Australia finale airs Sunday at 7pm and Monday at 7.30pm on Nine.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Married At First Sight Australia , TV , Top Stories , Australia

Trending Stories

Latest News
Married at First Sight, Luke Cuccurullo, Kate Sisk

Married at First Sight's Decision Day Reveals Two Shocking Breakups

This Is Us

This Is Us Finale Reveals the Devastating Truth About the Future

Dorit Kemsley Felt "Stabbed in the Heart 10 Times" By LVP

"ER": 10 Years After the Series Finale

Martha Stewart & Snoop Dogg's A-List "Potluck Party" Guests

American Horror Story: Apocalypse

Evan Peters Says He's Sitting Out the Next Season of American Horror Story

Dorit Kemsley, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, RHOBH

Dorit Kemsley Feels Like She's "Stabbed in the Heart 10 Times" With RHOBH Puppygate Drama

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.