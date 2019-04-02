The Shocking Moment Martha Snaps and Dumps Wine on Her Married at First Sight Co-Star

Nine
by Winsome Walker | Tue., Apr. 2, 2019 11:36 PM
The Married at First Sight Australia reunion is shaping up to be wilder than one of Michael's patterned shirts.
An extended trailer for Sunday's episode shows all of MAFS' favourite—and most controversial—participants back together for one final dinner party, including Cyrell, Lizzie, Ines, Nic and Sam.
In the clip, ‘Cyclone' Cyrell promises that "if there is anything that I haven't said to someone that I've been dying to say, that's all going to come out tonight."
She's later shown lunging at a participant while Mike and Sam struggle to hold her back, as well as slamming a bride for her ‘fake' personality.
"I'm just going to say it now," Cyrell says. "You are as fake as your nose, lips and boob job. It's a shame you couldn't find a plastic surgeon that could fix your personality because that's what's the fakest the most, honey."
It looks like Insta-famous participant Martha is also a driving force behind the final dinner party frenzy. Martha boldly declares, "I'm going to pour my drink on her," before prowling in the direction of where Cyrell is sitting.
But wait, there's more drama.
On Monday's episode, the MAFS experts shock Dan with video of his current partner Jessika admitting she was "sexually attracted to Nic" before they hooked up. Dan's response? "I honestly feel like I've just been played."
John Aiken also has the receipts on the Lizzie/Sam/Ines love triangle, and plays footage of Ines and Sam getting intimate on the Gold Coast behind the backs of their partners.
Thankfully, there's a silver lining to all the chaos: fan favourites Jules and Cam are set to break their happy news of their engagement to their co-stars.
"We obviously told the cast at the reunion," Jules revealed to E! News. "We did a little toast and Cam did a big speech, since Cam loves a speech because he's very good at it.
"We went in really happy and had some big news to share. We tried to stay in our lane and not get too involved."
The Married at First Sight Australia finale airs Sunday at 7pm and Monday at 7.30pm on Nine.
