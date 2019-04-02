The Shocking Moment Martha Snaps and Dumps Wine on Her Married at First Sight Co-Star

The Married at First Sight Australia reunion is shaping up to be wilder than one of Michael's patterned shirts.

An extended trailer for Sunday's episode shows all of MAFS' favourite—and most controversial—participants back together for one final dinner party, including Cyrell, Lizzie, Ines, Nic and Sam.

In the clip, ‘Cyclone' Cyrell promises that "if there is anything that I haven't said to someone that I've been dying to say, that's all going to come out tonight."

She's later shown lunging at a participant while Mike and Sam struggle to hold her back, as well as slamming a bride for her ‘fake' personality.

"I'm just going to say it now," Cyrell says. "You are as fake as your nose, lips and boob job. It's a shame you couldn't find a plastic surgeon that could fix your personality because that's what's the fakest the most, honey."