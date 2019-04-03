'N Sync vs. Backstreet Boys: The True Story Behind Their Epic Boy Band Rivalry

There are two types of people in this world: ''N Sync fans or Backstreet Boys fans.

'N Sync member Lance Bass' new documentary, The Boy Band Con: The Lou Pearlman Story, premieres on YouTube Originals on April 3, and features members of multiple boy bands and their families documenting the devastation and deceit they experienced during their time working with former manager Lou Pearlman, their father figure turned enemy.

Pearlman, who died in 2016, was the man credited for kicking off the boy band boom in the '90s, starting the careers of super-groups like 'N Sync, Backstreet Boys, LFO and O-Town.

But in the '90s and early aughts, it was all about 'N Sync and BSB and their battle to top the pop charts, which is exactly how Pearlman wanted it.