Snooki Says Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino Is "Having the Time of His Life" in Prison

by Jess Cohen | Tue., Apr. 2, 2019 5:00 PM
Snooki is giving an update on her Jersey Store co-stars.
It's been a tough year for the cast of the MTV reality show, including Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, who is currently serving his eight-month prison sentence, and JWoww, who has been going through a tough divorce with Roger Mathews. So, how is everyone doing today?
"Jenni is doing amazing, everyone's going through their own s--t right now, it's like, we should have a reality show...we do!" Snooki recently shared with E! News during an exclusive interview at her store, The Snooki Shop. "So, Jenni is doing amazing, obviously hard times, but I've never seen her more confident and happier and, you know, just things don't work out. So, hopefully, everything will work out, they could co-parent and call it a day."
As for how Mike is doing amid his time in prison, Snooki told E! News he's "having the time of his life."
"It's like his in a senior home, he's playing Bingo, he's helping people recover in jail," she shared. "We all talk to him through an email, so I talk to him like once a week. He's in the gym a lot, so he's probably gonna come out ripped. You know, he's not gonna be BDS anymore–Big Daddy Sitch–he's gonna have his, probably, six-pack again. But he's doing...he's doing good in there."
Snooki, who is currently expecting a baby boy with her husband, Jionni LaValle, also opened up to E! News about her pregnancy. This will be the couple's third child and second son, joining older brother Lorenzo LaValle, 6, as well as sister Giovanna LaValle, 4, in the family.
As Snooki's due date quickly approaches, the 31-year-old star talked to us about her busy schedule, which includes working on her swimwear line, Snookini.
"Right now, I'm seven months, and this pregnancy is probably the worst," Snooki shared. "Just because I'm chasing around a 4 and a 6-year-old, I'm not really having time to rest or sleep or do any of that, which is fine, but I'm grumpy."
"And I'm ready for this to be over," Snooki continued. "I'm super excited to have a third baby though, but I know it's gonna be so stressful because everyone says the third one...that's the baby that makes you crazy. And I'm already crazy."
Take a look at the videos above to see what Snooki had to say about baby names and her Jersey Shore co-stars!
Snookini is available at TheSnookiShop.com.
Don't miss E! News every Tuesday to Saturday at 6pm.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?